Former IMF managing director Rodrigo Rato talks to media after arriving at the Soto del Real prison in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/VICTOR LERENA

A former managing director of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday entered a Spanish prison to begin serving a four-and-a-half year sentence for corruption linked to his management of a major Spanish lender that had to be bailed out.

Rodrigo Rato – who headed the IMF between 2004-07 and was Spain's deputy prime minister and finance minister between 1996-2004 – walked into the Soto del Real correctional facility on the outskirts of Madrid and briefly talked to the journalists gathered outside.