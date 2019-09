Ilham Habibie (L), the first son of former Indonesian president Bacharuddin Jusuf 'BJ' Habibie, puts soil in his father's grave during his funeral ceremony at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sep. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Indonesian soldiers carry the coffin of former Indonesian president Bacharuddin Jusuf 'BJ' Habibie during his funeral ceremony at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sep. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (C-R) accompanied by his Vice President Jusuf Kalla (C-L), delivers his speech during the funeral ceremony for former Indonesian president Bacharuddin Jusuf 'BJ'Habibie at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sep. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Former Indonesian President Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie waves to supporters as he sits in the audience to hear US President Barack Obama deliver his keynote speech at the University of Indonesia, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 10, 2010 (reissued Sep. 11, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/BARBARA WALTON

Indonesia on Thursday held the state funeral of the third president of the country, Jusuf Habibie, who died at the age of 83 from a heart ailment and leaves behind the legacy of starting Indonesia's democratic transition in the 1990s.

Habibie died on Wednesday and was buried according to Islamic rituals and with full military honors at a ceremony attended by hundreds of people at the national heroes' cemetery in Jakarta.