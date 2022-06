A group of supporters of the Government of Bolivia hold a protest, at the gates of the Miraflores Women's prison where former temporary President of Bolivia Jeanine Anez stated in her final arguments in the trial for the case called 'coup d'etat II', that she 'did not lift a finger' to be in the Presidency, that she did not have that 'ambition', but that although she had the Government 'she never had power', in La Paz, Bolivia, 10 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

A group of supporters of the Government of Bolivia hold a protest, at the gates of the Miraflores Women's prison where former temporary President of Bolivia Jeanine Anez stated in her final arguments in the trial for the case called 'coup d'etat II', that she 'did not lift a finger' to be in the Presidency, that she did not have that 'ambition', but that although she had the Government 'she never had power', in La Paz, Bolivia, 10 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

The former interim president of Bolivia Jeanine Anez is seen in the Miraflores Women's prison, where she has been in preventive detention for more than a year, in La Paz, Bolivia, 08 June 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Bolivia's former interim president Jeanine Áñez was on Friday sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of dereliction of duty and taking decisions contrary to the constitution, dating back to 2019 when she took charge amid a social and political crisis.

After deliberating for more than eight hours, a court in La Paz held that Áñez would serve her sentence in the Miraflores prison, where she has been held for over a year.