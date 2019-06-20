The then Interpol president Meng Hongwei during a visit to the headquarters of international police organization Interpol in Lyon, France, May 8, 2018 (reissued Mar 27, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/JEFF PACHOUD / POOL MAXPPP OUT

A handout image made available by INTERPOL showing Meng Hongwei, the now former President of Interpol, speaking in Bali, Indonesia (reissued Oct 7, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/INTERPOL / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The former president of Interpol Meng Hongwei was on Thursday formally charged by Chinese prosecutors with accepting bribes worth more than 14 million yuan ($2 million) and pleaded guilty, state media reported.

In the first hearing of the trial, held on Thursday in the northeastern Chinese city of Tianjin, the ex chief of Interpol - who had not appeared in public since September - was accused of having "taken advantage of the convenience and power associated with his various posts" between 2015 and 2017 to help businesses and individuals secure illegal profits, state news agency Xinhua reported.