Sons of former Iran president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani: Fatima (L), Yasser (C) and Faezeh (R), during an interview with EFE at the Rafsanjani museum in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 09, 2019. EPA- EFE/ARTEMIS RAZMIPOUR

The daughter of former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani said on Wednesday – the second anniversary of his death – that her father's beliefs were still alive in the country despite the multiple setbacks he had to face throughout his political life.

Rafsanjani, who died in 2017 of a heart attack at the age of 82, served as the Islamic Republic's president between 1989-97.