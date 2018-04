Lega leader Matteo Salvini leaves the Quirinal Palace after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella during the first round of formal political consultations following the general elections, in Rome, Italy, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

A former Italian prime minister on Thursday called on his country's political parties to form a right-wing government open to cooperation and that distances itself from populism.

Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party forms part of the right-wing tripartite coalition that took the most votes overall in the Mar. 4 elections, although neither it nor the populist Five Start Movement (M5S), the highest-voted individual party, secured enough support to form an executive.