File image of the Former secretary of Italian 'Partito Democratico' (Democratic Party) party, Matteo Renzi (C), attending a demonstration staged against the government's policies in Rome, Italy, Sep. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /GIUSEPPE LAMI

A former prime minister of Italy on Tuesday lambasted a court's decision to place his parents under house arrest for their alleged involvement in a fake-invoice fraud.

Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi – who served as PM between 2014-16 – released a statement criticizing the house arrest of his parents, Tiziano Renzi and Laura Bovoli, in the town of Torri di Rignano (Florence).