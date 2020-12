Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is surrounded by journalist at parliament in Tokyo, Japan, 04 December 2020 (issued 24 December 2020). EPA-EFE/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is surrounded by journalist at parliament in Tokyo, Japan, 04 December 2020 (issued 24 December 2020). EPA-EFE/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Thursday apologized to the nation over an alleged political funding scam by his office that may have violated the electoral laws of the country.

Abe told reporters that he was not aware that his office had partly sponsored lavish dinner parties for his supporters, which is now being probed by Tokyo prosecutors.