Japan's then-Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai speaks during a press conference at prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 11 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's former justice minister and his wife were arrested on Thursday for allegedly handing out money to politicians and supporters to secure votes for the wife during campaigning for the 2019 Upper House elections, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Prosecutors suspect 57-year-old Katsuyuki Kawai, a Lower House representative, and his wife, 46-year-old Upper House member Anri, violated election laws through the buying of votes during last July's elections, in which Anri won a seat.EFE-EPA