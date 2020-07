Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak (C) arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court complex in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 28 July 2020. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL / POOL

Supporters of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak react outside the Kuala Lumpur High Court complex in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 28 July 2020. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak (C) wears mask as he arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court complex in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 28 July 2020. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak (C) wears mask as he arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court complex in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 28 July 2020. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was found guilty on Tuesday of all seven charges against him in the first trial linked to the multi-billion dollar 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Tuesday’s verdict centered around 42 milllion ringgit (about $10 million) misappropriated from 1MDB subsidiary SRC International into the private accounts of Najib. EFE-EPA