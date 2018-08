Malaysia's former prime minister on Wednesday was charged in a Kuala Lumpur court on three new counts related to the corruption scandal linked to the state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Najib Razak was charged under a money laundering act with three counts of receiving a total of RM42 million ($10.3 million) from unlawful activities into two bank accounts from SRC International, a 1MDB subsidiary, reported state news agency Bernama.