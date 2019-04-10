Rosmah Mansor (C), the wife of former Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Apr. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

The former first lady of Malaysia on Wednesday, pleaded not guilty in a new corruption case where she was charged with accepting a bribe of 5 million ringit ($1.22 million) related to a school solar project.

Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, who has been on trial over the embezzlement of state funds, allegedly received the money on Dec. 20, 2016, from a private company called Jepak Holdings, in exchange for helping them to secure a contract to supply and install solar energy panels in 369 schools in the state of Sarawak on the island of Borneo.