Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak (L) is escorted by Royal Malaysian Police as he arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, Malaysia, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysia's former prime minister was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the 1MDB state fund corruption investigation, the country's anti-graft agency said.

Najib Razak, 65, was detained at 4.13pm at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya in connection with 2.6 billion Malaysian Ringgits ($627 million) deposited into his personal bank account, the MACC said in a statement.