Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (C) arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Apr.3, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

The first of the multiple corruption trials of the former Malaysian prime minister began Wednesday for alleged abuse of power and role in embezzlement of billions in public funds that contributed in his shocking election defeat last year.

Najib Razak faces a total of 42 charges of corruption relating to an alleged scandal in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad -- the sovereign state fund he set up and allegedly embezzled billions of dollars from.