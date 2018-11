Former Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) and wife Rosmah Mansor (C) received a donation box from a supporter at Kuala Lumpur Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jul. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Rosmah Mansor (C), wife of former Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak, is escorted by authorities as she arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, Malaysia, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Malaysian prosecutors on Thursday filed two more charges against Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, in connection with the corruption scandal which contributed to her husband's defeat in general elections held in May, state media reported.

The new corruption charges presented in Kuala Lumpur against Rosmah come after she was charged with 17 other corruption and money-laundering offences on Oct. 4, Bernama news agency said.