Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court in Malaysia, 25 October 2018. Former treasury secretary-general Irwan Serigar and Najib Razak face charges under Section 409 of the Penal Code in relation to misappropriation of government funds, according to an spokesperson for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysia's former Prime Minister was charged with six counts of corruption by a Malaysian court on Thursday in relation to alleged embezzlement involving the state-owned 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund.

Najib Razak, 65, who is out on bail for previous charges, was accused of abuse of power and money laundering of government funds, during his appearance in court, the authorities said.