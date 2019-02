Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (C) gestures as he leaves the Kuala Lumpur High Court, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Former Malaysian prime minister to face more charges in 1MDB scam

A court in Malaysia on Friday charged a former prime minister with another three counts of money laundering linked to a corruption scandal involving state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Najib Razak, 66, was accused of accepting 47 million ringgit ($11.5 million) in 2014, according to the Bernama agency.