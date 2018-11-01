Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (L) then-joint opposition candidate for the Maldivian presidential election 2018 with former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed (R), arrives at a meeting organized by the Maldivian Joint Opposition on his behalf at the at the Berjay Mount Hotel at Mount Lavinia in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed addresses the gathering of Maldivian nationals residing in Colombo, during a meeting organized by the Maldivian Joint Opposition on behalf of then-presidential candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at the Janakie Hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sep. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

After two years of self- imposed exile in London, the Maldives' former president Mohamed Nasheed arrived back in the country on Thursday, welcomed by hundreds of supporters and political leaders.

After the Supreme Court of the Maldives ordered a stay on his arrest and a 13-year prison sentence handed down in 2015, the chief of the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) arrived at Velana International Airport at 2.30pm from Colombo with his wife Laila Ali and fellow MDP member and president-elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.