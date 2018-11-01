After two years of self- imposed exile in London, the Maldives' former president Mohamed Nasheed arrived back in the country on Thursday, welcomed by hundreds of supporters and political leaders.
After the Supreme Court of the Maldives ordered a stay on his arrest and a 13-year prison sentence handed down in 2015, the chief of the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) arrived at Velana International Airport at 2.30pm from Colombo with his wife Laila Ali and fellow MDP member and president-elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.