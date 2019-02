Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom speaks to the media after his meeting with Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 22 January 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

A judge in the Maldives placed a former president of the island-nation in preventative detention Monday for allegedly trying to bribe a witness in his favor as part of a trial against him over alleged money laundering.

Judge Ahmed Hailam ruled in favor of the State and ordered ex-President Abdulla Yameen's arrest for the duration of the trial.