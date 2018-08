President of the Maldives Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom (L) and China's President Xi Jinping (R) look on during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Dec. 07, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The health of former President of Maldives, Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, in high-security prison since around the beginning of the year, has deteriorated and he needs to be urgently transferred to a hospital, something the authorities have refused to do, his lawyer told EFE Wednesday.

Gayoom, 83, who ruled with an iron hand between 1978 and 2008, has been suffering from a condition known as Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo, which causes dizziness.