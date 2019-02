A file picture shows then Maldives President Abdulla Yameen (L) standing with China's President Xi Jinping during a signing meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Dec. 7, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRED DUFOUR/POOL

The former president of the Maldives was charged with money laundering on Wednesday in a case related to lease of tropical islands and $1 million of government funds allegedly transferred into his personal bank account.

Abdulla Yameen, who lost a presidential election in September last year to Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, is accused of benefiting from the so-called biggest corruption scandal in the island's history as $90 million were allegedly laundered from a state-owned tourism board.