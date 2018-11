Sydney, Australia, Nov 20 (efe-epa),- The prime minister of Fiji, a former military ruler, was sworn-in for another term on Tuesday after winning elections last week.

Frank Bainimarama, leader of the Fiji First party, was sworn in for his second term by President Jioji Konrote in the presence of representatives and high officials of the executive, legislative and judicial arms of the government, state broadcaster FBC reported.