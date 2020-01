NBA commissioner David Stern meets the press prior to the Miami Heat at Oklahoma City Thunder game one of the NBA Finals outside the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, 12 June 2012 (Reissued 01 January 2020). EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Former NBA commissioner David Stern died on Wednesday at the age of 77 after suffering a brain hemorrhage on Dec. 12, the United States' national basketball league said in a statement.

Stern underwent emergency surgery at a New York hospital after the hemorrhage, and died with his wife Dianne and their family at his bedside, the NBA said. EFE-EPA