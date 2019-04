Pedestrians watch large-scale screen displaying a news program reporting on former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn attending a court hearing at Tokyo district court, in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 8, 2019 (reissued Feb. 13, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A group of Tokyo Detention Center guards walk with a man purportedly identified as former Nissan Motor CEO Carlos Ghosn (2-L) as they leave the detention center in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Nissan Motor Corp. CEO Carlos Ghosn looks on during a news conference held at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, Jun. 27, 2011 (reissued Feb. 13, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/KOICHI KAMOSHIDA

Former Nissan Motor chair Carlos Ghosn said that next week he will hold a news conference, which would be his first public appearance since he was freed on bail last month, and which his defense team confirmed to EFE on Wednesday.

Ghosn was arrested in Tokyo on Nov. 19 and was released on bail on Mar. 6. Since then his movements, computer usage and contacts have been restricted in accordance with conditions set by the court.