A man wearing a mask believed to be Carlos Ghosn, former Nissan and Renault chairman, leaves the Tokyo Detention Center in Tokyo, Japan, Mar 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A former Nissan Motor Co. chairman, who was arrested in November and faces charges of alleged financial irregularities in Japan, was released on bail on Wednesday.

Carlos Ghosn had been in prison in Tokyo since Nov. 19, 2018 on charges of understating his income as the Nissan boss between 2011 and 2018.