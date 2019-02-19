(FILE) - US President Donald J. Trump (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) stroll together through the grounds of the Capella Hotel after their working lunch during the historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / SINGAPORE OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Thae Yong-ho, former North Korea's deputy ambassador to Britain, speaks about Kim Jong Un and his new economic policies and about the 2nd US-North Korea summit meeting during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Thae Yong-ho, former North Korea's deputy ambassador to Britain, speaks about Kim Jong Un and his new economic policies and about the 2nd US-North Korea summit meeting during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A former North Korean diplomat on Tuesday said that the Pyongyang regime has no intention of giving up its nuclear weapons, amid preparations for a summit in Vietnam next week between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and United States President Donald Trump.

Speaking to reporters at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in Seoul ahead of the summit scheduled for Feb. 27 and 28 in Hanoi, Thae Yong-ho said that "there was not enough money in the world" to convince Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear program.