A former North Korean diplomat on Tuesday said that the Pyongyang regime has no intention of giving up its nuclear weapons, amid preparations for a summit in Vietnam next week between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and United States President Donald Trump.
Speaking to reporters at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in Seoul ahead of the summit scheduled for Feb. 27 and 28 in Hanoi, Thae Yong-ho said that "there was not enough money in the world" to convince Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear program.