Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif hold a rally ahead of Sharif's return to the country, in Lahore, Pakistan, July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif hold a rally ahead of Sharif's return to the country, in Lahore, Pakistan, July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif hold a rally ahead of Sharif's return to the country, in Lahore, Pakistan, July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif hold a rally ahead of Sharif's return to the country, in Lahore, Pakistan, July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter were arrested Friday in Lahore as they were returning to their home country a week after being sentenced to prison on corruption charges, a police official told EFE.

"A team from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) placed Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Sharif under police arrest after they arrived in Lahore airport on a flight from Abu Dhabi," Amara Athar said.