Supporters of opposition party Pakistan Peoples Party shout slogans as they burn items after party's chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by the accountability body NAB, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Jun.10, 2019. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWER

Supporters of opposition party Pakistan Peoples Party shout slogans as they burn items after party's chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by the accountability body NAB, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Jun.10, 2019. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWER

Supporters of opposition party Pakistan Peoples Party shout slogans as they burn items after party's chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by the accountability body NAB, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Jun.10, 2019. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWER

Supporters of opposition party Pakistan Peoples Party shout slogans as they burn items after party's chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by the accountability body NAB, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Jun.10, 2019. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWER

Supporters of Asif Ali Zardari, former President and co-chairman of opposition party Pakistan Peoples Party, clash with police as an accountability body National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Zardari, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jun.10, 2019. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Supporters of Asif Ali Zardari, former President and Co-Chairman of opposition party Pakistan Peoples Party, clash with police as an accountability body National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Zardari, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jun.10, 2019. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Pakistani security officials assist a team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as they escort a vehicle carrying Asif Ali Zardari, former President and co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party, after his arrest in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jun.10, 2019. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Pakistani security officials assist a team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as it arrives to arrest Asif Ali Zardari, former President and co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jun.10, 2019. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

A former president of Pakistan was arrested on Monday in an alleged money laundering case.

Asif Ali Zardari, the widower of assassinated former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, was held from his Islamabad home by officers of the country's anti-corruption body, National Accountability Bureau, an official source told EFE, after a court rejected extending his pre-arrest bail.