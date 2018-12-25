Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was moved on Tuesday from a prison in Rawalpindi to the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore, where he will serve the seven-year jail sentence handed to him for corruption a day earlier, officials told EFE.
"Yes, he has been shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail now, under tight security, in a special plane from Islamabad. In the jail, a B-class room has been prepared for him with TV, mattress, blanket, heater, a chair and a table," Fazeel Asghar, Home Secretary of Punjab, whose capital is Lahore, told EFE.