Police react to supporters of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after an accountability court gave a verdict in a graft case in Islamabad, Dec. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/T. MUGHAL

Pakistani security personnel stand guard outside an accountability court where a verdict on a graft case against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was delivered in Islamabad, Dec. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/T. MUGHAL

Supporters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif shout slogans after an accountability court gave a verdict in a graft case in Islamabad, Dec. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAISAL KAREEM

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was moved on Tuesday from a prison in Rawalpindi to the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore, where he will serve the seven-year jail sentence handed to him for corruption a day earlier, officials told EFE.

"Yes, he has been shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail now, under tight security, in a special plane from Islamabad. In the jail, a B-class room has been prepared for him with TV, mattress, blanket, heater, a chair and a table," Fazeel Asghar, Home Secretary of Punjab, whose capital is Lahore, told EFE.