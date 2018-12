Nawaz Sharif (C), former Prime Minister of Pakistan, attends the funeral of his wife, Kulsoom Nawaz, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sept. 14, 2018 EPA/EFE/FILE/RAHAT DAR

Nawaz Sharif (2-L), former Pakistani Prime Minister, speaks to the audience during a seminar 'Sanctity of Ballot' in Islamabad, Pakistan, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA/EFE/FILE/T. MUGHAL

An anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Monday sentenced a former prime minister to seven years in prison for possessing a steel factory without disclosing its ownership.

Judge Arshad Malik also imposed a $2.5 million fine on Nawaz Sharif after ruling that Al-Azizia Steel Mills - a Saudi Arabian firm carrying the name of Sharif's son - belonged to the former prime minister and that he was unable to demonstrate how the project was funded.