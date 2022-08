The facade of the sanatorium where Senator Fernando Lugo is hospitalized in Asuncion, Paraguay, 10 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Nathalia Aguilar

The senator for the Guasu Front party, Fernando Lugo participates in a meeting of possible opposition candidates for the April 2023 general elections, in Asuncion, Paraguay, 17 June 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/NATHALIA AGUILAR

Doctor Jorge Querey, legislator of the left-wing coalition to which the political leader Fernando Lugo belongs, speaks in front of the sanatorium where the senator is hospitalized in Asuncion, Paraguay, 10 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Nathalia Aguilar

Former Paraguay president Fernando Lugo is in a critical but stable condition after surgery as a result of a stroke, legislator and doctor Jorge Querey said Thursday.

Querey, who is the former president's physician, told journalists that Lugo underwent cranial surgery after a scan confirmed "an increase in significant bleeding."