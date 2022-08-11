Former Paraguayan president Fernando Lugo was in an induced coma after suffering a stroke in Asunción on Wednesday, said fellow legislator and doctor Jorge Querey.
Lugo, a current senator aged 71, was rushed from his Senate office to hospital.
Former Paraguayan President Fernando Lugo in Induced Coma After Stroke
Former Paraguayan president Fernando Lugo speaks at the Senate in Asuncion, Paraguay, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Andrés Cristaldo
Senator Fernando Lugo is transferred to another sanatorium to undergo medical examination in Asuncion, Paraguay, 10 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Nathalia Aguilar
Jorge Querey, legislator of the left-wing coalition to which the political leader Fernando Lugo belongs, speaks in front of the sanatorium where the senator is hospitalized in Asuncion, Paraguay, 10 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Nathalia Aguilar
The facade of the sanatorium where Senator Fernando Lugo is hospitalized in Asuncion, Paraguay, 10 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Nathalia Aguilar
