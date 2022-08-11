The facade of the sanatorium where Senator Fernando Lugo is hospitalized in Asuncion, Paraguay, 10 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Nathalia Aguilar

Jorge Querey, legislator of the left-wing coalition to which the political leader Fernando Lugo belongs, speaks in front of the sanatorium where the senator is hospitalized in Asuncion, Paraguay, 10 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Nathalia Aguilar

Senator Fernando Lugo is transferred to another sanatorium to undergo medical examination in Asuncion, Paraguay, 10 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Nathalia Aguilar

Former Paraguayan president Fernando Lugo speaks at the Senate in Asuncion, Paraguay, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Andrés Cristaldo

Former Paraguayan President Fernando Lugo in Induced Coma After Stroke

Former Paraguayan president Fernando Lugo was in an induced coma after suffering a stroke in Asunción on Wednesday, said fellow legislator and doctor Jorge Querey.

Lugo, a current senator aged 71, was rushed from his Senate office to hospital.