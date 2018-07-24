US Defence Secretary Ash Carter during a press conference following a counter-IS Defense Ministerial meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, Britain, Dec. 15, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDY RAIN

A former United States Secretary of Defense Tuesday pointed out that strong ties between the United States and Taiwan was of strategic importance to safeguard stability in the pacific region.

Taiwan was part of a network of countries working toward security based on rules and principle and not coercion, Ash Carter, who was the defense secretary from Feb. 2015 and Jan. 2017 under the Barack Obama presidency, said at the 'Ketagalan Forum: 2018 Asia Pacific Security Dialogue,' which was also attended by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.