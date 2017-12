Former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori attends the hearing where an eight-year prison sentence against him was read in Lima, Peru, 08 January 2015 (issued 23 December 2017). EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori attends his last trial in Lima, Peru, 29 December 2014 (issued 23 December 2017).

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, currently serving a 25-year prison sentence, was taken on Saturday to a private clinic in Lima for a bout of tachycardia, local media reported.

The younger son of the former leader, lawmaker Kenji Fujimori, accompanied his father in the ambulance taking him to the Centenario hospital in the Pueblo Libre district, images broadcast on television channel N revealed.