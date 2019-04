Former President Alan Garcia arrives at the Attorney General's Office in downtown Lima, Peru, on Nov. 15, 2018, after being forced to leave the residence of the ambassador of Uruguay, whose government rejected the former head of state's request for diplomatic asylum. EPA-EFE FILE/Ernesto Arias

Former President Alan Garcia died Wednesday at a Lima hospital while undergoing surgery after shooting himself as Peruvian police arrived at his home to arrest him in connection with the Odebrecht corruption case.

Garcia's personal secretary, Ricardo Pinedo, told reporters gathered outside the hospital that the former president had died.