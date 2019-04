Former President Alan Garcia arrives at the Attorney General's Office in downtown Lima, Peru, on Nov. 15, 2018, after being forced to leave the residence of the ambassador of Uruguay, whose government rejected the former head of state's request for diplomatic asylum. EPA-EFE FILE/Ernesto Arias

Former President Alan Garcia shot himself on Wednesday at his Lima home as police arrived to arrest him under a warrant issued by judicial authorities investigating alleged corruption linked to Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, Peruvian media reported.

The 69-year-old Garcia, who governed Peru from 1985 to 1990 and again from 2006 to 2011, was transported to Lima's Casimiro Ulloa Hospital by police.