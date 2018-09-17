Human rights advocates react after learning that a guilty verdict was handed down to retired Philippine Army Major General Jovito Palparan at a trial court in Bulacan Province, north of Manila, Philippines, Sep. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Erlinda Cadapan (C), mother of abducted student Sherlyn Cadapan, reacts after a guilty verdict handed down to retired Philippine Army Major General Jovito Palparan at a trial court in Bulacan Province, north of Manila, Philippines, Sep. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Retired Philippine Army Major General Jovito Palparan (L) is escorted by an Army soldier into a trial court in Bulacan Province, north of Manila, Philippines, Sep. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Philippine regional court sentenced retired army general Jovito Palparan, nicknamed 'The Butcher,' to life imprisonment on Monday for kidnapping, illegal detention and disappearance of two student activists from the University of the Philippines who remain missing since 2006.

Colonel Felipe Anotad and Sergeant Edgardo Osorio were also given a life-term by the Bulacan regional court in north Manila where Karen Empeno and Sherlyn Cadapan, students of University of the Philippines, went missing 12 years ago.