A Philippine regional court sentenced retired army general Jovito Palparan, nicknamed 'The Butcher,' to life imprisonment on Monday for kidnapping, illegal detention and disappearance of two student activists from the University of the Philippines who remain missing since 2006.
Colonel Felipe Anotad and Sergeant Edgardo Osorio were also given a life-term by the Bulacan regional court in north Manila where Karen Empeno and Sherlyn Cadapan, students of University of the Philippines, went missing 12 years ago.