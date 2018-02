Thomas Triomphe (2-L), Sanofi Pasteur Head of Asia Pacific, listens to Philippine Public Attorney's Office chief Persida Acosta (R) during a hearing by the House of Representatives on a government vaccination program implemented during the term of former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Feb. 26 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III (C, left) talks to journalists after attending a hearing by the House of Representatives on a government vaccination program implemented during the term of former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The former president of the Philippines on Monday attended a House of Representatives hearing on a government dengue vaccination program which was implemented during his time in power.

Benigno Aquino III, who ruled the country from 2010 to 2016, appeared before the committee which is investigating a dengue vaccination program that was suspended after Sanofi Pasteur, the manufacturer of the vaccine known as Dengvaxia, said that people who had not previously contracted dengue were at risk.