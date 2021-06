Former Filipino President Benigno 'Noynoy' Aquino III reacts next to the tomb of former President Corazon 'Cory' Aquino and former Senator Benigno 'Ninoy' Aquino during a mass in Paranaque City, south of Manila, Philippines, 01 August 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Former Filipino President Benigno 'Noynoy' Aquino III speaks next to the tomb of former President Corazon 'Cory' Aquino and former Senator Benigno 'Ninoy' Aquino during a mass in Paranaque City, Philippines, 01 August 2019 (reissued 24 June 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Policemen stand guard outside a hospital where former president Benigno Aquino III was brought, in Quezon City, Philippines, 24 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Philippine President Benigno Aquino III reviews honor guards during the Philippine Navy's 118th anniversary at a port in Manila, Philippines, 01 June 2016 (reissued 24 June 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Former Philippines president Benigno Aquino died in Manila on Thursday at the age of 61 after being hospitalized hours earlier.

Politicians, diplomats and personalities expressed condolences and praised the legacy that Aquino left, according to posts on social media.