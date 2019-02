A woman holds a poster with the face of one of the detainees, disappeared or tortured during the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, during a march held in the streets of Santiago de Chile, Chile, Sep 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Alberto Valdés

A Chilean former secret police agent of the Augusto Pinochet military dictatorship appeared before a court in Sydney on Wednesday facing extradition to her native country.

Adriana Rivas, in police custody since Tuesday, appeared via teleconference from a detention center.