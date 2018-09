Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak (C) waves to his supporters as he leaves the Kuala Lumpur High Court, Malaysia, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

The former prime minister of Malaysia, who was charged with corruption and money laundering this week, posted the first installment of his bail Friday.

Najib Razak, 65, posted 1 million ringit ($242,203) of the 3.5 million ringit imposed on him by the Sessions Court, according to the state-run Bernama news agency.