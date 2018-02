(FILE) Maldives' President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom speaks during a joint press remarks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the latter's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 15, 2014. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA/POOL

(FILE) File picture dated Apr. 18, 2012 of former president of Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed addressing a gathering titled 'Consolidation of Democracy in Maldives' in New Delhi, India. EPA-EFE/ANINDITO MUKHERJEE

(FILE) Indian Force One special commando forces stand during the elite unit's inaugural function in Mumbai on Nov. 24, 2009. EPA-EFE/STR

The former Maldives president Wednesday insisted on the need for Indian military intervention in the archipelago country, saying that seeking an internal solution to the ongoing crisis could lead to chaos.

Mohamed Nasheed recalled that India intervened when it sent a military detachment to the archipelago in 1988 to avoid a coup d'etat.