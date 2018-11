Former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli (C) attends a hearing, in Panama City, Panama, 26 November 2018. Martinelli attended the hearing was resumed by the alleged illegal eavesdropping during his term (2009-2014). EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Panama's former president Ricardo Martinelli yells 'There is no justice in Panama' as he is escorted outside the courtroom, after a judge decided to send him to public trial for alleged illegal eavesdropping during his presidential term (2009-2014), for which he faces a sentence of 21 years, in Panama City, Panama, 26 November 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli will face a trial for the alleged illegal interception of telecommunications of many politicians, businessmen, journalists and activists during his term in office (2009-2014), a Supreme Court judge decided Monday.

The judge, Jeronimo Mejia, issued the order to open trial on the crimes Marinelli is charged with by prosecutor Harry Diaz, including spending millions of dollars on spy equipment, and scheduled the start of the public trial on Dec 11.