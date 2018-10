Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa signs an official document while assuming duties as the new prime minister in Colombo, Sri Lanka Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa (R) hands over the signed document to his secretary Sirisena Amarasekera (L) after assuming duties as the new prime minister in Colombo, Sri Lanka Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa takes part in religious observances prior to assuming duties as the new prime minister in Colombo, Sri Lanka Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday formally took office as the South Asian country's new prime minister.

The development came four days after he was surprisingly named by President Maithripala Sirisena to replace incumbent PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, who claimed that he still enjoyed a parliamentary majority.