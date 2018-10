Sri Lanka's former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, the shadow leader of the 'Joint Opposition' speaks at the rally at the Viharamaha Devi open air theatre following a protest march towards the Lipton's Circus at the centre of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Aug. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/M.A.Pushpa Kumara

The former president of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa, on Friday was named the new prime minister of the South Asian island-nation, according to a presidential statement, although the incumbent premier has rejected the surprise appointment.

The decision came after the United People's Freedom Alliance withdrew from the current national unity government, which was formed after elections in 2015 and is being led by President Maithripala Sirisena.