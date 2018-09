Najib Razak's lawyer, Muhammad Shafee Abdullah (C) arrives at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sep. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

The lawyer for a former Malaysian prime minister Thursday was charged with involvement in money laundering, following his recent arrest.

Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, lawyer of ex-premier Najib Razak was led into the High Court by officers of the Malaysia Anti Corruption Commission, an efe-epa journalist reports.