Japan's former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi (R) speaks next to Hiroyuki Kawai (L), lawyer and anti-nuclear power activist, during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Tsuyoshi Yoshiwara, leader of Genjiren, Federation of Promotion of Zero-Nuclear Power and Renewable Energy, attends a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi (R) speaks next to Hiroyuki Kawai (L), lawyer and anti-nuclear power activist, during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi (L) speaks next Tsuyoshi Yoshiwara (R), leader of Genjiren, Federation of Promotion of Zero-Nuclear Power and Renewable Energy, during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi urged Japan on Wednesday to completely eliminate the use of nuclear energy in the country.

The former prime minister, one of the country's most popular and charismatic leaders, who headed the Japanese government between 2001 and 2006, speaking at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan said that those in favor of nuclear energy were putting their own interests ahead of the environment and safety of people.