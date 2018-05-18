Sergei Skripal (L) talks from a defendants cage to his lawyer during a hearing at the Moscow District Military Court in Moscow, Russia, Aug. 9, 2006 (reissued May 18, 2018). EPA/YURY SENATOROV RUSSIA OUT / BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A former Russian double agent who was taken seriously ill in what the United Kingdom government deemed a state-sponsored nerve agent attack by Russia has been discharged from a hospital in the southern English city where the alleged poisoning took place, officials said.

The UK's National Health Service said Sergei Skripal had left the hospital after having been treated for exposure to an agent which the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons had concluded was Novichok, which had been manufactured in Russia.