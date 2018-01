Liberians stand in line and searched by the police prior to entering the inauguration off the President-elect, George Weah, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe stadium, in Monrovia, Liberia, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO

Liberians cheer as they stand in line to enter the inauguration off the President-elect, George Weah, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe stadium, in Monrovia, Liberia, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO

Liberia's president elect, George Weah (L), outgoing President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (R) attend an intercessory prayer service at the Cemtennial Memorial Pavilion in Monrovia, as part of events marking the official inauguration ceremony of president elect, George Weah, in Monrovia, Liberia, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/AHMED JALLANZO

Liberia's President George Weah (C) arrives for his inauguration ceremony at the Samuel Kanyon Doe stadium in Monrovia, Liberia, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO

Former soccer legend George Weah was on Monday sworn in as the president of Liberia in what was the first democratic transfer of power between two presidents in the African nation in 74 years.

He took the oath of office at the Samuel Kanyon Doe stadium on the outskirts of the capital, Monrovia, in front of a 35,000-strong crowd, among it several leaders of other African countries.