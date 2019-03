Cardinal William Conway officiates at the funeral of the Bloody Sunday victims in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, on Feb. 2, 1972. (EFE-EPA)

A former British soldier will be prosecuted over the Bloody Sunday shootings in Northern Ireland in 1972, prosecutors said Thursday.

The man, identified only as 'Soldier F', faces two murder charges and four attempted murder charges over the incident in Londonderry on Jan. 30, when 13 people were shot dead at a civil rights march in the city, which is also known as Derry.